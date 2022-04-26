Zimbabwe goes after revenue collection authorities

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said it was going after officials at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on Monday, who it accuses of fuelling corruption at the country’s borders.

The anti-graft body said the country’s borders had become enablers of high-level criminal activity, including drug trafficking, livestock theft, money laundering, and smuggling of minerals, which it says is costing the country about US$1,8 billion per annum in illicit financial flows.

Zacc has lately been targeting cross-border transporters to stop rampant smuggling of goods and human trafficking. The sting operation has angered transport operators, who feel they were being unfairly treated.

Speaking during the official opening of the capacity-building workshop on financial investigation and asset recovery, facilitated by the International Centre for Asset Recovery, Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo said they were targeting the taxman and other law enforcement agencies for abetting corruption at the borders.

According to Matanda -Moyo, all assets seized will be forfeited to the State. She, however, bemoaned the lack of skills among law enforcement agents to help fight graft.