Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zimbabwe goes after revenue collection authorities

A law enforcement agent talking to a motorist   -  
Copyright © africanews
GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said it was going after officials at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority on Monday, who it accuses of fuelling corruption at the country’s borders.

The anti-graft body said the country’s borders had become enablers of high-level criminal activity, including drug trafficking, livestock theft, money laundering, and smuggling of minerals, which it says is costing the country about US$1,8 billion per annum in illicit financial flows.

Zacc has lately been targeting cross-border transporters to stop rampant smuggling of goods and human trafficking. The sting operation has angered transport operators, who feel they were being unfairly treated.

Speaking during the official opening of the capacity-building workshop on financial investigation and asset recovery, facilitated by the International Centre for Asset Recovery, Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo said they were targeting the taxman and other law enforcement agencies for abetting corruption at the borders.

According to Matanda -Moyo, all assets seized will be forfeited to the State. She, however, bemoaned the lack of skills among law enforcement agents to help fight graft.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..