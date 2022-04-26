WHO hails lowest weekly Covid death toll since March 2020

The World Health Organisation's Director-General announced the lowest global death toll since March 2020.

According to the world's health body, there were "just over 15,000 deaths" caused by Covid-19 reported last week.

"Now to Covid. Globally reported cases and deaths continue to decline, which is very encouraging and good news. Last week, just over 15,000 deaths were reported to WHO, the lowest weekly total since March 2020", said World Health Organization Director General, Tedros Adhanom.

Speaking in Geneva, the director-general alerted for the consequences of the drop in testing which could compromise efforts at following the evolution of the virus.

According to a recent study published in medical journal "The Lancet", the pandemic caused more than 18 million deaths, more than three times the official estimate.