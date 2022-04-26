Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

WHO hails lowest weekly Covid death toll since March 2020

WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHANNA GERON/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Switzerland

The World Health Organisation's Director-General announced the lowest global death toll since March 2020.

According to the world's health body, there were "just over 15,000 deaths" caused by Covid-19 reported last week.

"Now to Covid. Globally reported cases and deaths continue to decline, which is very encouraging and good news. Last week, just over 15,000 deaths were reported to WHO, the lowest weekly total since March 2020", said World Health Organization Director General, Tedros Adhanom.

Speaking in Geneva, the director-general alerted for the consequences of the drop in testing which could compromise efforts at following the evolution of the virus.

According to a recent study published in medical journal "The Lancet", the pandemic caused more than 18 million deaths, more than three times the official estimate.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..