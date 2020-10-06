Lawyers walk out of Al-Bashir trial

Most lawyers for Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir walked out of his trial in protest at alleged bias on the part of the prosecutor general.

Defence lawyer Abdelbasit Sebdarat said that Hebr had made the same accusations even before taking up the post of public prosecutor.

They accuse the prosecution of bias in the trial, which has now been ajourned to October 20th.

Omar al-Bashir stands accused of plotting the 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought Bashir to power.

Alongside 27 others the former president faces accusations of undermining constitutional order and use of military force to commit a crime, Hebr said.

He is still wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.

Bashir ruled with an iron fist for 30 years until his overthrow on April 11, 2019 following unprecedented youth-led street demonstrations.

If convicted, Bashir and his co-accused -- including former top officials -- could face the death penalty.