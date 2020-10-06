Welcome to Africanews

Dozens protest new security law in Tunisia

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

draft law

Following the calls of Tunisian and international NGOs, dozens of protestors congregated to the Tunisian Parliament. Demonstrators gathered in capital city Tunis were contesting a controversial law that MPs were debating today.

This new law could reinforce the protection of members of police officers

But NGOs argue it would give impunity securtiy forces and would shield them from any liability in their use of deadly force.

