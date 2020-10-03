Sadio Mane tests positive for coronavirus

Senegal
Liverpool and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, his club said in a statement on Friday.
Liverpool and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, his club said in a statement on Friday.
01:09
S.Africa opens borders to African countries, limits others
01:07
COVID-19: Will South Africa's downward trend last?
02:00
Black American Business ‘Resiliency Fund’ Takes on Covid-19 Pandemic
01:02
Kenya: Bars allowed to reopen, restaurants to serve alcohol again
01:09
Zimbabwe teachers stike over pay as new term starts
01:30
World about to cross the Million Covid-19 Deaths