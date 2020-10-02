Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

COVID-19: Schools and universities reopen in Burkina Faso after six month closure

  -  
Copyright © africanews
OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP or licensors

By Africanews and AFP

Burkina Faso

Schools and universities reopened in Burkina Faso on Thursday after being closed for more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While year groups due to sit exams resumed at the end of the last school year, most students have not set foot in a classroom since 16 March.

"The plan is to pick up where we left off, quickly finish last year's course before starting this year's one. We have until mid-November to complete this course," said Widtoghin primary school teacher, Marie Clarisse Kaboré.

The Ministry of Education is planning to pick up where they left off by teaching the previous year's curriculum up until mid-November, before getting underway with new content.

In the primary school of Widtoghin, the mayor of Ouagadougou and Education Ministry authorities were present for the start of the new year, as masks were distributed to pupils and teachers to comply with barrier measures.

The school's reopening comes as no new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Thursday.

There have so far been just over 2,000 cases and over 50 deaths since the start of the outbreak in January.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..