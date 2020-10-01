Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Fenerbache unveil Tanzania's Samatta

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Rui Vieira/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Turkey

Turkish Club Fenerbahce has unveiled Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta.

His move follows a short stint with English Premier League side Aston Villa. Villa signed Samatta in January from Belgian club Genk.

At Villa park, he became the first Tanzanian to play and score in the Premier League.

Watch our report:

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..