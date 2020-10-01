Fenerbache unveil Tanzania's Samatta

Turkey
Turkish Club Fenerbahce has unveiled Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta.
His move follows a short stint with English Premier League side Aston Villa. Villa signed Samatta in January from Belgian club Genk.
At Villa park, he became the first Tanzanian to play and score in the Premier League.
