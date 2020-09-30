DRC: WHO investigates allegations of sexual assault linked to Ebola   -  

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into claims of alleged sexual exploitation and abuse in the context of the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The actions were allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO during the epidemic.

WHO says “anyone identified as being involved will be held to account and face serious consequences, including immediate dismissal.

Its statements comes after more than 50 women accused aid workers from the WHO and leading NGOs of sexual exploitation and abuse - including offering sex in exchange for a job

The investigation was published by the humanitarian news agency (TNH).

Early June 2020, DRC declared an Ebola outbreak, making it the country's eleventh in just over 40 years.

The previous outbreak caused 2,287 deaths and 3,470 cases between August 2018 and June 2020.