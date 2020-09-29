Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

The Voice Of Young Radio Presenters From The Hospital [INSPIRE AFRICA]

Inspire Africa   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Inspire africa

On this episode, we go to South Africa where a team of youth reporters and presenters are creating entertaining and informative programming on a daily basis.

And with the demand for home delivery of food growing in the country, we meet with Leon Qwabe creator of the Order Kasi, a digital service that is helping to meet this demand for township residents in Capetown.

Plus later on the show, a chat with the 20 year Usman Dalhatu Bello. The Nigerian teen stepping up to the plate to create a simple E ventilator at a desperate time for his country.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..