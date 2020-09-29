Libyans Protest Armed Militias in Tajoura City

Libyans have taken to the streets to protest the presence of armed militias in the city of Tajoura, southeast of Tripoli, after clashes over still unclear causes broke out Thursday between two militias loyal to the Tripoli-based and UN-recognised Government of National Accord — which saw the use of heavy weapons in a residential suburb that consequently resulted in the death of at least three people, several injured from the two camps and damage to private property.

The United Nations Support Mission in the country called for urgent security reforms Friday as they reminded both parties of international humanitarian law obligations.