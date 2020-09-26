Burkina Faso's Patriotic Movement for Salvation appoint Zida as candidate

Cries of joy at Burkina's Patriotic Movement for Salvation's (Mouvement Patriotique pour le Salut, MPS) convetion.

Former president and Transitional Prime Minister Isaac Zida has been designated as the party's candidate. Zida, who fled to Canada in 2016, was supposed to arrive in capital city Ouagadougou.

But as he faced an arrest warrant for "desertion and insubordination", Zida chose to address his supporters in a video message, with the country's flag in the background.

"We have decided with you, determined and entirely devoted young people, women and men, to go and conquer the State on November 22nd, in order to exercise its power with the people and for the people", Zida said, as he could be seen cheering on the video.

Since 2017, the Burkinabè governement have asked the former officer of the Armed Forces to come back to Burkina Faso, to face numerous charges. To no avail, to this day.