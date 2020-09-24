Interview: Angola's finance minister talks debt, post-pandemic recovery

Angola
Angola's finance minister says her country's debt is manageable. The southern African country has reached a settlement with its major creditors to defer up to $6.2bn in loan payments.
In an interview with africanews, Vera Daves is also optimistic about her country's post-pandemic recovery.
