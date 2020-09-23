Welcome to Africanews

Fuel-Carrying Truck Accident in Central Nigeria Kills 23

A fiery highway accident in Kogi capital, Nigeria.  
AP Photo
By Kizzi Asala

with AP

Nigeria

An ominous cloud of smoke permeated the capital city Lokoja of Kogi state in Central Nigeria on Wednesday after a driver coming from Okene and heading towards the northern part of the country lost control of a truck carrying petrol due to a brake failure that saw the vehicle swerve off the road, overturn and catch fire.

The accident took place on the busy Lokoja-Abuja highway, and many vehicles, including a bus conveying students of the state polytechnic, were burnt in the inferno.

Local media outlets report that around 20 people including students and passers-by, might have lost their lives in the fire and Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello offered his condolences to the victims and their families in a public statement.

Nigeria’s ill-maintained roads often see fuel truck accidents.

In July, at least three people were killed in a similar incident where a fuel truck also overturned and split its cargo in the southern Delta state.

