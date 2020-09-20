Pro-Ouattara supporters rally In Paris ahead of presidential elections

Supporters of the current Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara gathered in Paris to show their support to their candidate.

Ouattara who came to power in 2010, following the refusal of former president Laurent Gbagbo to step down, has long been praised by his supporters as Ivory Coast's savior, especially for his social work.

" He's someone who built Ivory Coast, he made beautiful maternity hospitals for us women, so that we can give birth. He built buildings, subways... he has achieved many things compared to those who came before him" claims Djakité Karidiata, a Ouattara supporter.

Following the death of Prime Minister Coulibaly, Ouattara stepped up to run for a third term in office. A move deemed illegal by the opposition, but his party argues that the 2016 constitutional reform allows it.

"The law does not always go in the direction you want it to and you must assume it. It's there for everyone, we accept it, and we continue with it. Without law, it's unrest. It can favor you at one moment, and disavor you at another. You can't choose the moment when it disfavors you and then burn the Ivory Coast" states Delegate coordinator for the Presidential Party RHDP in Ile-de-France Titiane Koné.

With tensions rising in Ivory Coast, many fear the elections might lead to yet another moment of violence.