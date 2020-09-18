FIFA Ranks Senegal #1 in African Football

Senegal is #1

The Teranga Lions remain the kings of African football.

The Senegalese national team starts the new season in 20th place in the FIFA world ranking list published this week. Far from Belgium in first place but ahead of all other nations on the African continent.

Senegal, whose national team relies on Liverpool striker Sadio Mané is preparing for a competition-free year - as The African Nations Cup, initially scheduled for January, was postponed to the same time next year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Senegalese finalists of the last ANC beat Tunisia and Nigeria who placed continentally 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The reigning African champions, the Algerian fennecs came in fourth place with Moroccan neighbour right behind and Ghana narrowly missing the top 5 in 6th place.