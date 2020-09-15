ECOWAS leaders meet with Mali junta on deadline day

Mali's junta must name a civilian interim leader on Tuesday, as the military chiefs meet with West African leaders who are also calling for fresh elections within a year.

The 15-nation regional bloc known as ECOWAS gathered for a summit in Ghana, with its new president Nana Akufo-Addo also attending.

The bloc has set an ultimatum for a return to democratic rule within a year and has called for a civilian to take the top job in the meantime.

The military junta backed an arrangement for an 18-month transition government on Saturday. But said the interim president chosen to oversee the transitional government could come from the military.

The junta seized power in an August 18 coup that overthrew president Boubacar Keita.