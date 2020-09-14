Migrants still stuck in limbo on Lesbos after Moria camp blazes

Thousands of migrants have been sleeping rough after multiple fires hit the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp last week. Around 10,000 of them are spending their nights on the road between Kara Tepe and the island's capital, Mytilene. Around 300 refugees and migrants had by Sunday evening moved into a new camp facility being built by the Greek army at a former military shooting range in Kara Tepe. Soldiers have set up between 300 and 350 tents and continued working into the night. But many migrants say they don't want to be housed in a camp, they want to journey on to mainland Europe.