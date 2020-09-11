Ghana- Nigeria Trade Tensions {BUSINESS AFRICA}

- On this episode of Business Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi discusses the following themes:

- Kenya's hospitals are seeing 50-60% fewer clinic visits due to the covid-19 pandemic. A Kenyan company has developed a smartphone application that allows patients to get the treatments they need. Starting at US$10 per consultation, patients can see a doctor within 20 to 30 minutes of their request.

- Trade tensions between Ghana and Nigeria persist. Nigerian traders based in Accra denounce the current difficulty of doing business in Ghana. At issue is the obligation for non-citizens who want to invest in the country to pay a tax of one million US dollars (about 850,000 euros). To address this issue, the Africanews editorial team spoke with the Nigerian journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu,

"These tensions between Ghana and Nigeria are really regrettable. These countries are supposed to be the two closest neighbors of West Africa".

Dele Momodu, Nigerian journalist and publisher.

- Plus, the South African economy was already in recession - its second in two years - when it was hit by Covid-19. It had shrunk by 2% in the first quarter of this year. In the second quarter, it collapsed by 51% as business activity in the country came to a halt.