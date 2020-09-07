Three Africans vying for the post of WTO Director General

WTO
The World Trade Organisation begins on Monday the process of selecting its new boss, following the resignation of Brazilian Roberto Azevedo on 31 August.
As Africa has never had a representative at the head of the WTO, the continent hopes to have its fair chance.
Eight candidates are in the running, including three Africans. The Kenyan Amina Mohamed, a former minister, who was also Kenya's ambassador to the WTO, where she chaired several boards. She is running for the post of Director General for the second time.
The Egyptian Hamid Mamdouh, has a perfect knowledge of the WTO, where he worked for 20 years.
Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has more than 30 years of expertise in development and finance. She was the Managing Director of the World Bank from 2007 to 2011.
The selection process is expected to take several months, the WTO may opt for interim leadership in the meantime.
In the midst of the global economic slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, several major projects await the future boss of the WTO: preparing for the 2021 ministerial conference, and above all trying to relaunch the dialogue with the United States.
