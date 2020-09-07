Welcome to Africanews

ECOWAS Leaders Reissue Appeal to Mali

AFP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Niger

The Economic Community of West African States Leaders came together for the 57th time in Niamey, Niger Republic to discuss events within the region pertaining to security and politics.

Mali is called again to transition to civilian power within 12 months

High on the meeting agenda, was neighbouring Mali — which has not only been suspended from the organisation since the military coup d'état August 18th but has also been partially sanctioned.

The ECOWAS leaders approved of the departure of the ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment and reissued an appeal for Mali to make a "swift" transition to civilian rule i.e. electing a new non-military president and appointing a new prime minister within 12 months.

A key condition in order to lift the imposed sanctions.

