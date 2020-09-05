COVID-19: Mozambique to lift state of emergency

Mozambique will lift the state of emergency to the spread of coronavirus this weekend, President Filipe Nyusi announced in a television address on Friday.

Nyusi said the state of emergency would end Sunday night as infections have not increased much compared to neighbouring countries in the region.

“We are proud of the measures we have taken that have allowed the spread of the disease to be contained,” said President Nyusi.

It will also re-open its borders on Monday allowing international flights and beaches will also re-open while religious services of up to 250 people will be allowed.

There are 4,265 infections in the country including 26 deaths, which is much lower than neighbouring South Africa which has topped 635,000 infections.

For two consecutive days it has reported over 2,000 cases a day in a 24 hour period.

It is the sixth worst hit country in the world.

There are 1,275,815 confirmed infections on the African continent and 1,015,865 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.