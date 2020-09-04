"A little respect would be nice," says female football legend Wendie Renard

Football legend Wendie Renard has just won her 7th Champions League with Olympique Lyonnais.

The 30-year-old captain has made history by winning the main continental trophy for the fifth time in a row, joining the legendary Real Madrid of Puskas in the 1950s.

"We equaled that record but now we want to beat it," she told Africa News' colleagues Euronews.

"We always have to go further. But it's becoming harder and harder. This season, we know our objective if we want to beat this record

"That will be difficult because the other teams are getting stronger. But for the club of Olympique Lyonnais, the lion always roars," she joked.

Asked on what needs to be improved for women's football, she said: "In some countries, it's more difficult because of society. In some minds and some ways of thinking, it is not acceptable to see a woman playing football or doing sports.

"Now it's a question of culture. Again, without money you can't do anything but when you have the money you have to be able to put it in the right place. It's always the same vicious circle."

Renard is also in the spotlight in French cinema with the release of the documentary "Les joueuses, pas là pour danser" (Women football players are not here for dancing).

She said there are some strong moments in the film that shows that there is still a lot to be done.

"We don't want to take the place of the boys or anyone else. And when we win titles, we don't want to hear "yes, it's easy for them... or it sucks."

"Enough! Each person has the right to think what they want, but just a little bit of respect would be nice," she said.

