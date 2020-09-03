Senegal teacher crowdfunds school rebuild

Schoolteacher Mamadou Junior Diakhaté is on a mission to rebuild a school in Senegal in time for students to pass their exams to enter high school.

The teacher nicknamed "Junior" used his social media accounts to crowdfund the rebuild and has raised about 3,000 euros.

The institution was shut due to the coronavirus pandemic in March and only pupils who were sitting the tests could partially return in June, coinciding with the heavy rain period.

"This school must host students on September 14th for exams and look at the state of the classrooms. So we came to give a hand," said Diakhaté.

"With the money we buy equipment, then we publish on social media the invoices, everything the money was use for. We show before and after photos and regular updates. So people trust us because they see that their donation is used for something and not used for other purposes ."-

Thanks to his popular Twitter page, he has raised about 3,000 euros. But he says one headteacher accused him of playing politics.

But many other schools in the country are in the same state. He's received about 40 requests from schools in similar conditions.