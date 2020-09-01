Welcome to Africanews

Angola to increase Covid 19 tests for taxi drivers

AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Coronavirus

Angola is perhaps one of countries best coping with coronavirus pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

Of recent, authorities organised a ceremony to sign an online contract with the Chinese company, BGI Group of Shenzhen organised last Thursday a to reinforce the detection capacity of COVID-19 in the country. It is believed taxi drivers are most exposed to virus.

Five laboratories will be built with a daily capacity of 6,000 tests.

A state of emergency imposed by the government in early July to curb the spread of Covid-19 was later replaced by a state of calamity.

