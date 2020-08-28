Nigeria: Helicopter Crash in Lagos Kills 2

A helicopter carrying three passengers crashed into a residential area of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital on Friday, killing two people.

Emergency service in Lagos confirmed 3 passengers were aboard it. A survivor is said to be getting treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the helicopter crashed into an empty parking space within a property. Hakeem Odumosu, Police Commissioner of the state confirmed this in an interview. The area is along normal aircraft flight path.

The incident occurred barely a day after the Nigeria's National civil aviation authority issued a new guideline on air safety. It warned pilot and technical crew to be conscious of the bad weather and adhere strictly to COVID-19 measures.

Nigeria has not recorded any accident involving fatality in a scheduled flight operation since 2013 but there have been a few helicopter crashes often involving the airforce.