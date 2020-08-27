Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan: Floods kill 65 and destroy homes

A general view shows the flooded area of alqamayir in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, on August 26, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Sudan

Floods and torrential rains have killed at least sixty five people and destroyed more than fourteen thousand homes in Sudan.

Tens of thousands of homes have been damaged, several schools destroyed and water sources rendered unusable. Cattle has died in high numbers.

"Since 1946 or 1948 there has never been floods like this year," Abdelrahman Ibrahim, a Khartoum resident, said.

"The problem has grown big and we do not know the cause."

Abdel Naser Khaer, another Khartoum resident, said he woke up to discover the flood had reached his house.

"In the morning I found out that the water had flooded the house from the stream, and as you can see the walls are waterlogged."

The capital Khartoum, and the Blue Nile and River Nile states are the hardest-hit.

Locals are left to fill sacks with earth to build makeshift barriers.

More heavy rainfall is expected in August and September.

In the rainy season, which in Sudan lasts from June to October, the water level of the Nile river always rises, but not this dramatically.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..