DRC: Opposition leader Fayulu is back to push elections

-
Copyright © africanewsCleared
By Afolake Oyinloye
with AFP
DRC Elections
DRC opposition leaders, Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito returned to Kinshasa Saturday after several months of absence.
They’ve both been abroad due to the suspension of international flights following the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders, members of the Lamuka coalition landed at N'djili airport shortly before 1pm local time.
The two politicians took a few minutes in the VIP lounge at the airport where theywere received by Lisanga Bonganga and Devos Kitoko.
After N'djili airport, Fayulu and Muzito will hold a meeting at St. Theresa's Square in N'djili for the first time in 2020.
00:50
Back to school in Democratic Republic of Congo after COVID-19 state of emergency ends
01:02
Vital Kamerhe appeal hearing against corruption charges postponed again
02:01
Lumumba looms large over DRC - Belgium relations, 60 years on
Go to video
DR Congo police clash protesters around parliament
06:39
Vital Kamerhé trial to test DRC judicial system [Morning Call]
01:12
DR Congo closes off Gombe, Kinshasa's 'coronavirus epicenter'