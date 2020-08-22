Welcome to Africanews

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z unveil a new song on Black lives

By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

USA

Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z have teamed up to unveil a new song about Black ambition titled “Entrepreneur."

The track released Friday is produced in collaboration with TIME's special cover project .

The two rap stars who have collaborated on a number of hit songs the last two decades, through the song honour the achievements of everyday people who have created companies, brands, products, and community initiatives from the ground up and often in the face of adversity.

According to Williams, the song is about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country like the US.

