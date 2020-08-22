Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali opposition, rally to celebrate Keita's removal

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Opposition supporters in Mali crowded the central square of Bamako to celebrate President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's military coup.

The rally comes three days after mutinying troops compelled the president to announce his resignation. A military government is deignated to rule until a "transitional president" takes over.

IBK as he is popularly known, announced he had been given no other choice and wanted to avert bloodshed.

Keita's failure to stem terrorism in the country, revive the economy is said to have angered a faction named the June 5 Movement. The loose coalition reported orchestrated the coup after months of protests.

The United States on Friday said it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to what the Pentagon referred to as an act of mutiny.

The AU has suspended Mali’s membership, and ECOWAS sent an envoy led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..