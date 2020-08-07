200 Tonnes of Food from Algeria to Lebanon Post-Explosion

African Countries Stand in Solidarity with Lebanon

African countries extended a compassionate hand of solidarity to Lebanon, in light of the devastating explosions in Beirut Tuesday evening. Nations on the Motherland are not indifferent to the situation as Africa houses several Lebanese communities — such as in Nigeria, Senegal, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire, which have developed over generations

Many have dual nationality and maintain strong cultural ties to their Lebanese heritage without ignoring the economic hardship the country has faced for years. Hence their presence is inciting many African governments to orchestrate donation campaigns.

As is the case in Algeria, with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, deciding to send support in the form of nearly 200 tonnes of food products — to be supervised by the humanitarian aid association, the Algerian Red Crescent.

Huge gesture by Algeria in Lebanon's time of crisis

Lebanese sub-communities in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, are participating in a different way as they call for financial donations on social media that will go to the Association Offre Joie stationed in Beirut.

Even More International Support

The UN and humanitarian partners are mobilising international assistance for the ongoing government-led emergency response efforts. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is organising the deployment of experts from the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSRAG) in order to lend first-response support in Beirut.

Additional emergency teams will also arrive to help with the crisis.

True solidarity in a time of need

The UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Najat Rochdi, is releasing (USD) 9 Million USD from the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund, and the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will release additional funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to address immediate needs and help strengthen the capacity of existing hospitals.

This will include expanding and establishing additional Intensive Care Units (ICUs) where necessary — as well as providing trauma kits, ventilators, medical supplies and medicine.