Guinea PM stands for Alpha Conde

President Alpha Conde   -  
AFP
By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

Guinea

Guinea PM, pitches for Conde at the Party Electoral Convention, a move which has stirred violent protests in the West African nation.

"This is the starting point today for a new, bright and promising future for Guinea and Guineans. We are proud to be the vectors of this new hope for our country and our people," stressed Prime Minister Kassory Fofana.

Conde is near the end of his second fi ve-year term in office, the maximum under the old constitution, which has just been revised and approved by a referendum.

Critics say the changes are a ploy to enable the 82-year-old to reset his time in power.

Under the new constitution, presidential terms are also limited to two but extended from five years to six, which could theoretically enable Conde to govern for another 12 years.

