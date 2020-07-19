Niger to reopen airspace from August 1; virus test key travel document

Niger
The Republic of Niger on Friday announced plans to reopen its air borders beginning 1 August. The country became the latest in an increasing list of countries readying to restart air travel.
The country closed its borders since March in a bid to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Passengers arriving in Niger are expected to present a “negative” test report to Covid-19 “dating less than 72 hours”.
They will also be subjected to a “rapid test” and then expected to undergo “self-isolation,” according to the presidency. Passenger without a test report, will be charged a fee for a test.
Travelers departing from Niger must also present a “negative” COVID-19 test report. The country which has for several years faced violence from insurgents group, has recorded over 1000 cases and 69 deaths.
- Confirmed cases = 1,104
- Active cases = 21
- Recoveries = 1,014
- Number of deaths = 69
