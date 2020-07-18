Ivory Coast buries deceased Prime Minister

Ivory Coast’s deceased Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly was buried Friday in his hometown in Korogho, the main city in the north of the country.

Before his burial, relatives surrounded his remains and prayed for the departed Prime Minister in the main mosque of the city.

In this tranquil atmosphere, supporters of the deceased did not fail to point out the political vacuum he leaves behind.

After Alassane Ouattara, we wanted him to be the future president, but man makes plans and God laughs.

“Really, he’s done some good things and he’s the one we wanted as future president. After Alassane Ouattara, we wanted him to be the future president, but man makes plans and God laughs”, Mariam Sylla said.

Namogo Yaya Soro said he was a bit disappointed about the late Gon Coulibaly’s legacy.

“We came to the funeral of our former prime minister in whom we found hope, in whom we believe, but by the will of God, he betrayed us a bit, we can say it like that, but it was God’s will, we will leave it at that”, he said.

The end of the funeral marks the start of negotiations within the ruling party for the choice of a new candidate for the October 2020 presidential election in Ivory Coast.

AFP