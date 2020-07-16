Gabon gets first woman Prime Minister: Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

Gabon president Ali Bongo Ondimba on Thursday named a new Prime Minister in the person of Madame Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. She becomes the country’s first female Prime Minister.

She will replace Julien Nkoghe Bekale, who had been in the position since January 2019. Her appointment was announced by the presidential spokesperson.

He said the president had instructed her to form a new government to run the affairs of the central Africa oil producer. She is the fifth premier to serve under the Ali Bongo presidency.

Déclaration | Par décret du président de la république en date de ce jour : est nommé, Premier ministre, chef du gouvernement, Madame Rose Christiane OSSOUKA RAPONDA. pic.twitter.com/KXW532uZcO — Présidence de la République Gabonaise (@PresidenceGabon) July 16, 2020

But Prime Minister Raponda is not new to political history. She became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Libreville in 2014.

The role of PM has so far being occupied by 11 men since the first occupant in the person of Leon M’ba.The PM post was abolished between 1961 and 1975.

The longest serving PM was Leon Mebiame who lasted 15 years in the role under the presidency of Omar Bongo, father of the current president.