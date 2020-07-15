Paris concert reopens for healthcare workers

The Palais Garnier in Paris has reopened its doors to the public for a free concert. The occasion was to pay tribute to the dedication and courage of healthcare workers in recent months.

Conductor Philippe Jordan, Soprano Julie Fuchs and Baritone Stéphane Degout, among other performancers took part in this concert in celebration of July 14 to associations and caregivers in this French capital city.

“The social crisis is ahead of us, it is clear that at the start of the new school year we will have a situation in our country, like in other countries, which will be very difficult from an economic point of view but also from a social point of view. We have a public service mission, and therefore we will have to carry out this mission, perhaps even more than usual, to reach out to as many people as possible. To support as many people as possible and to find our way back to theatres, museums, and cinemas,” Paris Opera Director, Stéphane Lissner said.

A little over 800 persons gathered in a hall with 1,900 seats. The first performance since the beginning of the confinement.

“I’ve been a member of the Opera for forty years and it gives me enormous joy to be invited to come and see this concert for healthcare workers”, patron Alice Gay said.

Every year, the Paris Opera opens for free on July 14th. This year’s concert was dedicated to healthcare workers and broadcast live on social networks.

AFP