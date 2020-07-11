Africa COVID-19 stats: 559,446 cases; 12,769 deaths; 271,826 recoveries

There are now more than over 550,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 11 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 559,446

Active cases = 274,851

Recoveries = 271,826

Number of deaths = 12,769

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 18,242

Angola – 458

Benin – 1,285

Botswana – 314

Burkina Faso – 1,020

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 14,916

Cape Verde – 1,591

Central African Republic – 4,259

Chad – 874

Comoros – 314

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,028

DR Congo – 7,905

Djibouti – 4,968

Egypt – 80,235

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 232

Eswatini – 1,257

Ethiopia – 7,120

Gabon – 5,942

(The) Gambia – 64

Ghana – 23,834

Guinea – 5,969

Guinea-Bissau – 1,842

Ivory Coast – 12,052

Kenya – 9,448

Lesotho – 184

Liberia – 963

Libya – 1,342

Madagascar – 4,143

Malawi – 2,069

Mali – 2,404

Mauritania – 5,203

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 15,328

Mozambique – 1,111

Namibia – 668

Niger – 1,099

Nigeria- 31,323

Rwanda – 1,252

Sao Tome and Principe – 727

Senegal – 7,882

Seychelles – 100

Sierra Leone – 1,613

Somalia – 3,038

South Africa – 250,687

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 10,204

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 710

Tunisia – 1,240

Uganda – 1,006

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 942

