Nigeria's anti-graft boss suspended, faces corruption probe

July 10: Buhari approves Magu’s suspension

Nigeria’s anti-corruption chief has officially been suspended days after he was invited by a panel at the presidency and subsequently detained.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Agcting Chairman of the EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws,” the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, President Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Friday the 10th day of July, 2020. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) July 10, 2020

July 7: Magu invited, quizzed, detained

Local media widely reported that Buhari has suspended the acting EFCC chairman on charges of embezzlement. Magu was on Monday invited to appear before a Presidential Panel that reviews the agency’s activities.

His summons is believed to have been the result of a recent petition from Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami.

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was questioned for hours by an inter-agency committee led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami.

He was subsequently detained for further questioning.

Ibrahim Magu has been the EFCC’s acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment twice rejected by Nigeria’s Senate due to a damaging report about his suitability for the role.

But many observers say Magu’s suspension is politically motivated adding that many Nigerian elites want him sacked.

AFP