Domestic flights resume in Nigeria amid strict virus protocols

Nigeria resumed domestic flights on Wednesday, July 8, after a hiatus of three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Airports in the capital, Abuja, and commercial hub Lagos reopened for operations.

A handful of other airports will open on July 11 whiles the rest resume operations on July 15. According to reports, passengers waiting to enter the Abuja airport used markings on the floor to observe social distancing.

Other safety measures in place include airport workers taking the temperature of passengers and spraying bags with decontamination fluids. Handwashing facilities have also been installed outside airport buildings.

The resumption of flights is the latest step by the government to reopen Africa’s biggest economy, which has also been hit hard by low oil prices.

In recent weeks it has lifted a ban on interstate travel, some states allowed pupils to return to school despite the federal governments protestations whiles others have permitted places of worship to open.

No date has been given for the resumption of international flights.

