Egyptian International Mohammed Salah has funded an ambulance centre in the Egyptian village of Nagrig in the Nile Delta, 130 kilometres from the capital, Cairo.

The centre will hopefully help serve the medical needs of some 30,000 local residents.

“Mohammed Salah has always wanted to do this for more than four years, but things didn’t go smoothly. However, this matter has been considered again as this is a big village and really deserves an ambulance centre to help the local people”, Nagrig mayor, Maher Shetia said.

The vehicle costs about $40,000 and is the latest of a series of charitable donations by the Egyptian international. Salah’s career is closely followed by locals. Waleed Mohammed is a Nagrig resident and close friend of Mohammed Salah.

“This ambitious guy who is never tired or bored and I like to describe as “The Hunter of Prizes”, he is the most successful guy in the whole of Africa to win this bunch of prizes and he doesn’t have a limit to his ambition. Mohammed Salah’s ambition is still higher than Liverpool and the Premier League”, Mohammed said.

If Mo Salah were to leave Liverpool, there’s some disagreement about the future direction his career should take.

