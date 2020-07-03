Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal bans EU travellers in retaliation for flight blacklist

By Africanews

Senegal

After a snub on the list of 15 nations deemed ‘safe’ for their citizens to travel to the European Union, Senegal has reacted to the announcement.

On Wednesday, Dakar announced that it would not reopen its air space to travellers from EU countries. The announcement was made by the Senegalese air transport minister without further details.

The Central African nation of Gabon also announced a similar reciprocal ban for EU citizens. The EU’s list of 15 nations considered safe which was released on Tuesday takes into account epidemiological criteria.

The only African countries on the EU list are Rwanda, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia. Senegal has recorded over 7,000 cases of coronavirus with 121 deaths as of July 3, according to the John Hopkins University tallies.

As part of the revival of economic activities, Senegal has decided to reopen its airspace to international flights from July 15.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..