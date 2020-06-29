Algeria to keep borders closed till COVID-19 ends [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Algeria will keep its land, air and sea borders closed until the end of the COVID-19 crisis. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday announced this saying also that firmer measures will be taken against citizens who do not respect preventive measures.
Algeria closed all border crossing points with neighboring nations and suspended all flights and sea voyages since mid March. It reported 305 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,273 with 897 deaths.
Now what is responsible for this spike and how well has the fight against the virus in the country worked if many cases are still being recorded?
Go to video
Africa COVID-19 stats: 382,190 cases; 9,664 deaths; 182,553 recoveries
Go to video
South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023-Moody's
Go to video
Rwanda reintroduces lockdown in parts of Kigali as cases rise
Go to video
COVID-19: Kenya Airways loses $100 million in revenue
Go to video
COVID-19: Guinea-Bissau extends state of emergency
Go to video
Africa's top virus deaths: Ex-Nigerian governor dies