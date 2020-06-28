Malawi swears in new president Lazarus Chakwera

June 28: Chakwera, Chilima sworn in

Malawi held an investiture for president Lazarus Chakwera and vice-president Saulos Chilima, hours after the elections body declared Chakwera winner of last Tuesday’s polls.

The event was held in Lilongwe where thousands gathered as Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda administered the oath to the new leaders.

In his inaugural speech the president struck a conciliatory tone promising to be president for all Malawians whether they voted for him or not.

“I know there are many of you who did not vote for me and the prospect of my presidency gives you fear, I want you to know that my administration will strive to give equal opportunities for all of us together.”

Dr. LAZARUSCHAKWERA and SKChilima taking Oath of Office as President and Vice President of the Republic of #Malawi #PresidentialSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/wkAknIi5ee — Malawi Government (@MalawiGovt) June 28, 2020

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) late Saturday declared opposition alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of Tuesday’s presidential re-run election.

Making the declaration, MEC chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale announced that Chakwera, leder of the Tonse Allaince bagged 2,604,043 votes, representing 58.5 percent of the total votes cast.

Outgoing president Peter Mutharika of the DPP/UDF alliance came second with 1,751,877 votes. The third candidate Mbakuwaku Movement for Development candidate Peter Kuwani managed 33,456 votes.

Out of the 6,859,570 registered voters, 4,445,699 cast their votes. The Commission recorded 57,323 null and void votes, representing 1.29 percent. The commission received and resolved 10 complaints from all three participating sides.