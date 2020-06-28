Africa virus stats: 371,611 cases; 9,485 deaths; 178,524 recoveries

There are now more than over 350,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 28 at 09:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 371,611

Number of deaths = 9,485

Recoveries = 178,524

Active cases = 183,602

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 12,968

Angola – 259

Benin – 1,124

Botswana – 92

Burkina Faso – 941

Burundi – 170

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,091

Central African Republic – 3,429

Chad – 865

Comoros – 272

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,690

Djibouti – 4,643

Egypt – 63,923

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 191

Eswatini – 745

Ethiopia – 5,570

Gabon – 5,209

(The) Gambia – 44

Ghana – 16,431

Guinea – 5,291

Guinea-Bissau – 1,614

Ivory Coast – 8,944

Kenya – 5,811

Lesotho – 24

Liberia – 729

Libya – 727

Madagascar – 2,005

Malawi – 1,038

Mali – 2,118

Mauritania – 4,025

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 11,877

Mozambique – 839

Namibia – 136

Niger – 1,062

Nigeria – 24,077

Rwanda – 878

Sao Tome and Principe – 713

Senegal – 6,459

Seychelles – 20

Sierra Leone – 1,410

Somalia – 2,878

South Africa – 131,800

South Sudan – 1,942

Sudan – 9,257

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 615

Tunisia – 1,168

Uganda – 859

Zambia – 1,531

Zimbabwe – 567

