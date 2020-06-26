Senegal final year students resume classes amid virus control protocols

Senegalese final year students have resumed classes under strict instructions as the country battles Covid-19. The are expected to wear face masks and respect social distance measures.

The reopening involves over 500,000 students out of the 3.5 million children instructed to stay at home by the government.

The schools have intensified their efforts to ensure the safety of the students by checking their temperatures before entry and a compulsory hand washing practice.

Papa Banda N’diaye is a final year student: “We are not stressed because we have revised at home and really we stayed at home for close to four months.

“So this time is for more revision on what we have already been thought; we are also happy that we are back in school.”

Teacher Boubacar Diallo confirms that the return is for revision: “With few months to go, we are going to focus on revising the topics we thought them. We will also engage them in writing several exercises as well.

Senegal has registered over 6,000 cases of coronavirus to date, with 94 deaths. Cases continue to increase and President Macky Sall this week was quarantined after coming into contact with an infected person, although he has tested negative for COVID-19 reports say.