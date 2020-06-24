Libya exhuming mass graves in western city, Tarhuna

Medical teams from Libya’s UN-recognized unity government on Tuesday exhumed mass graves discovered in the western city of Tarhuna.

According to the government, the operation consists of not only recovering but also in identifying the bodies that could be those of people who disappeared during the conflict.

The government announced a few days earlier that 190 bodies had been found in hospitals and other mass graves in Tripoli since 5 June.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said it had received credible information on the existence of 11 mass graves in and around the south-eastern Libyan city of Tarhuna, which could constitute evidence of war crimes or crimes against humanity.

Last week, Human Rights Watch called on Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar to investigate alleged war crimes by his fighters after the discovery of the mass graves in territory formerly under their control.