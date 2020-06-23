Barcelona's opera house opens to a full house of plants

Attendees of the first post-lockdown concert at Barcelona’s Liceu opera house did not need masks or gloves, nor require to observe physical distancing.

Following the end of Spain’s state of emergency and after a 3 month hiatus the opera house reopened to a full house of 2,292 plants.

The string quartet serenaded its leafy audience with Giacomo Puccini’s “Crisantemi,” in an initiative meant to examine our relationship with nature and the impact the lockdown has had on public spaces.

I believe that it has also been demonstrated that we are at the end of a whole era and that this means that certain paradigms must be changed. We do not live in the same world that confined us 90 days ago and this significant fact has to be reflected in each of the things we do.

“I believe that it has also been demonstrated that we are at the end of a whole era and that this means that certain paradigms must be changed. We do not live in the same world that confined us 90 days ago and this significant fact has to be reflected in each of the things we do”, said artist and concert organiser Eugenio Ampudia.

During the Concert for the Biocene, the Liceu observed all the usual rituals of a regular musical performance, with announcements given over loud speakers.

Both before and after the six-minute performance, the four elegantly-dressed musicians respectfully bowed to the audience.

“These plants as you probably know will be donated to the Clínic de Barcelona. It is symbolic, it is a worldwide thank you to all the healthcare workers around the world for what they have done during these months”, said Alberto de Juan, the director of the Max Estrella Gallery.

The concert at Barcelona’s El Liceu was live streamed for thousands of people around the world to watch.

AFP