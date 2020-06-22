Kabul marks international Yoga Day

Yoga enthusiasts gathered at a hilltop in Kabul, the Afghan capital, to mark International Yoga Day on Sunday June 21.

In the tranquil and quiet of the hillside in western Kabul, Afghan women took park in a special yoga session led by instructor, Fakhria Momtaz.

“Today’s celebration (Yoga International Day) comes as coronavirus has hit the world and it is spreading, so we just wanted to celebrate this day in an open space, and one of the best things about today is that after a long time women were able to come out, to practice in open space, enjoy and have a good time”, Momtaz said.

I believe yoga is a very good exercise to relax our minds.

Momtaz, who organised the event, said the session was a good chance for the women to come out and have a good time.

This year’s International Yoga Day comes as countries around the world are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously, everyone is stressed due to coronavirus these days, because there are very few ways to control this stress. Therefore, I believe yoga is a very good exercise to relax our minds”, Yoga enthusiast, Zainab Baikzada said.

In Afghanistan alone, the country’s health ministry has registered more than 28,000 positive cases of the virus and over 550 fatalities.

Yoga is not very popular in Afghanistan, but those who follow it believe that it is a good way to cure depression, anxiety or stress.

Various yoga sessions are taking place around the world, including India to mark International Yoga Day.

