Ex-Tanzania minister to challenge Magufuli for ruling party ticket

A former Tanzanian foreign minister is set to challenge president John Magufuli, for the ruling party’s nomination for presidential candidate ahead of keenly awaited polls.

Bernard Membe has asked the Central Committee of the governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi, CCM, party to allow him challenge the incumbent for the party’s candidature. The CCM party has governed the country for more than four decades since independence.

His announcement comes after the ruling party in February announced he had been expelled, a move Membe has rejected, saying the party’s National Executive Committee is yet to communicate that to him.

Since taking over the reins in 2015, president John Magufuli has boosted government revenue, reformed the mining industry and increased spending on roads, railways and power projects.

But opposition parties have accused him of cracking down on dissent and muzzling the media, allegations he denies. Magufuli last week picked up nomination forms to contest as a presidential candidate for the ruling party.