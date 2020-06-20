Coronavirus in Africa: 285,914 cases; 7,683 deaths; 132,650 recoveries

There are now more than over 280,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 20 at 8:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 285,914

Active cases = 145,581

Recoveries = 132,650

Number of deaths = 7,683

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,504

Angola – 172

Benin – 650

Botswana – 89

Burkina Faso – 900

Burundi – 104

Cameroon – 10,638

Cape Verde – 848

Central African Republic – 2,605

Chad – 854

Comoros – 210

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 5,477

Djibouti – 4,565

Egypt – 52,211

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 142

Eswatini – 623

Ethiopia – 4,070

Gabon – 4,428

(The) Gambia – 36

Ghana – 13,203

Guinea – 4,904

Guinea-Bissau – 1,541

Ivory Coast – 6,874

Kenya – 4,374

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 581

Libya – 520

Madagascar – 1,443

Malawi – 620

Mali – 1,923

Mauritania – 2,621

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 9,613

Mozambique – 668

Namibia – 45

Niger – 1,020

Nigeria- 19,147

Rwanda – 661

Sao Tome and Principe – 693

Senegal – 5,639

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,298

Somalia – 2,719

South Africa – 87,715

South Sudan – 1,864

Sudan – 8,316

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 555

Tunisia – 1,146

Uganda – 755

Zambia – 1,430

Zimbabwe – 479

