Coronavirus in Africa: 276,566 cases; 7,426 deaths; 127,799 recoveries

There are now more than over 270,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 19 at 8:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 276,566

Number of deaths = 7,426

Recoveries = 127,799

Active cases = 141,341

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,385

Angola – 166

Benin – 597

Botswana – 79

Burkina Faso – 899

Burundi – 104

Cameroon – 10,638

Cape Verde – 823

Central African Republic – 2,605

Chad – 854

Comoros – 210

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 5,283

Djibouti – 4,557

Egypt – 50,437

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 142

Eswatini – 586

Ethiopia – 3,954

Gabon – 4,340

(The) Gambia – 36

Ghana – 12,929

Guinea – 4,841

Guinea-Bissau – 1,492

Ivory Coast – 6,444

Kenya – 4,257

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 542

Libya – 510

Madagascar – 1,403

Malawi – 592

Mali – 1,906

Mauritania – 2,424

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 9,074

Mozambique – 662

Namibia – 39

Niger – 1,020

Nigeria- 18,480

Rwanda – 646

Sao Tome and Principe – 688

Senegal – 5,475

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,272

Somalia – 2,719

South Africa – 83,890

South Sudan – 1,830

Sudan – 8,020

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 547

Tunisia – 1,132

Uganda – 741

Zambia – 1,416

Zimbabwe – 463

